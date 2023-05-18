trending:

Administration

Biden-Harris campaign manager releases ‘road to victory’ plan

by Alex Gangitano - 05/18/23 5:00 AM ET
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, arrive at the celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign outlined its road to victory on Thursday, including by expanding the map, building on the 2020 and 2022 coalition, and breaking through the media environment.

The road to victory also includes focusing on issues Americans care about and running as a united front, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. The memo, entitled “The Road to Victory in 2024” was sent on Thursday to interested parties from campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

To try to expand the map, the campaign will invest early in ad buys in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Hampshire, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. To try to build on the 2020 and 2022 coalition, the campaign plans to focus on suburban voters “particularly motivated by Republican attacks on reproductive rights,” Rodriguez said. Additionally, they will focus on Black, Latino, Asian American, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander voters.

To try to break through the media environment, which Rodriguez argued is fragmented, they will “use innovative strategies to break through and connect with voters where they are” like “leveraging people’s personal networks, through amplifying core messages online, and having personal conversations offline,” she said.

And, to try to focus on the American people, Rodriguez said the campaign will work to highlight lived experiences. To attempt to display a united front, the campaign will leverage already-established Democratic party infrastructure.

“Democrats are most successful when we run together. Working collaboratively with candidates and state parties, we’ll build a diverse campaign that’s focused on a unified message, tailored to the communities we need to register, persuade and turn out to vote,” she said.

Rodriguez also argued that the Biden-Harris campaign entered the 2024 reelection campaign “in a markedly strong position,” arguing that the better-than-expected 2022 midterm results for Democrats put it there.

“In 2022, Democrats won elections in spite of a turnout environment that was more Republican than in 2020. This shows that, under the Biden administration, we have gained support from Republican and independent swing voters who had not previously voted for Democrats,” she said.

Additionally, she noted that Democrats have been successful in Wisconsin Supreme Court elections, special elections in Pennsylvania, and the mayoral race in Jacksonville, Fla.

President Biden launched his 2024 reelection campaign on April 25 through a video message. Rodriguez started her role as campaign manager this week. She previously was senior adviser to Biden and the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

