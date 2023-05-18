trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden expected to withdraw controversial judicial nominee

by Alex Gangitano and Al Weaver - 05/18/23 12:54 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano and Al Weaver - 05/18/23 12:54 PM ET

President Biden is expected to withdraw his nomination of Michael Delaney to serve on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, two sources familiar with the decision told The Hill on Thursday.

Delaney’s nomination has been in limbo in the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Democrats unsure of his controversial handling of a sexual assault case at a boarding school in New Hampshire.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had urged the Biden administration earlier Thursday to withdraw the nomination.

“His answers to questions from committee members, regarding a lawsuit where he represented a private school accused of allowing sexual harassment and assault of a minor student, were ‘beyond the pale’ bad,” the senator said in a statement.

The New Hampshire attorney has come under fire for representing St. Paul’s School, an elite private high school in New Hampshire, against a lawsuit brought by female student who was sexually assaulted on campus when she was 15.  

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told The Hill last week he was undecided about Delaney’s nomination. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) returned last week to her post on the committee and greenlit three judicial nominees who were stalled with her absence, but the panel has not brought up Delaney for a vote.

Tags Dianne Feinstein Joe Biden Lindsey Graham Richard Blumenthal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  11. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  14. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  15. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  16. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  17. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
Load more

Video

See all Video