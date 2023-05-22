trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Semiconductor manufacturer to invest $4B for new facility in California

by Alex Gangitano - 05/22/23 5:00 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/22/23 5:00 AM ET
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va.

Semiconductor manufacturing company Applied Materials will invest up to $4 billion in new research and a new facility in California for chipmaking, the White House announced Monday.

Applied Materials will establish the EPIC Center for development with the goal to design the next generation of tools for semiconductor manufacturing, including in collaboration with leading chipmakers who will ultimately use those tools in their factories, according to senior administration officials.

Vice President Harris is set to visit Applied Materials in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Monday for the announcement and will deliver remarks. She also will meet with executives from major semiconductor manufacturing, design and supply chain companies and plans to encourage them to invest in America, officials said.

Officials said that the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Biden signed into law in August, has driven such investments and catalyzed the private sector to step up.

Supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic put the semiconductor industry and how vulnerable it is in the spotlight. The president has been focused on semiconductors and American manufacturing since, especially with the focus of not relying on and maintaining tough competition with China.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, private companies have announced $470 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments in the U.S., including over $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing, according to officials.

Other investments are from IBM, which announced a $20 billion investment in New York for designing and manufacturing semiconductors; Intel, which announced a $20 billion investment for semiconductor facilities in Ohio; and Micron, which announced a $20 billion investment in New York for a megafab facility, among others.

Tags Applied Materials California Joe Biden semiconductors

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  2. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  5. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  6. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  7. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  8. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  9. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  10. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  11. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  12. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  13. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
  14. Eric Adams asks for investigation into disputed story about homeless veterans ...
  15. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  16. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  17. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  18. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video