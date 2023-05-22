Semiconductor manufacturer to invest $4B for new facility in California

Semiconductor manufacturing company Applied Materials will invest up to $4 billion in new research and a new facility in California for chipmaking, the White House announced Monday.

Applied Materials will establish the EPIC Center for development with the goal to design the next generation of tools for semiconductor manufacturing, including in collaboration with leading chipmakers who will ultimately use those tools in their factories, according to senior administration officials.

Vice President Harris is set to visit Applied Materials in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Monday for the announcement and will deliver remarks. She also will meet with executives from major semiconductor manufacturing, design and supply chain companies and plans to encourage them to invest in America, officials said.

Officials said that the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Biden signed into law in August, has driven such investments and catalyzed the private sector to step up.

Supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic put the semiconductor industry and how vulnerable it is in the spotlight. The president has been focused on semiconductors and American manufacturing since, especially with the focus of not relying on and maintaining tough competition with China.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, private companies have announced $470 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments in the U.S., including over $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing, according to officials.

Other investments are from IBM, which announced a $20 billion investment in New York for designing and manufacturing semiconductors; Intel, which announced a $20 billion investment for semiconductor facilities in Ohio; and Micron, which announced a $20 billion investment in New York for a megafab facility, among others.