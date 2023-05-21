Watch live: Biden press conference in Japan
President Biden is scheduled to speak to reporters on Sunday during a visit to Hiroshima, Japan.
Biden is in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit. On Saturday, he said he was “not at all” worried about the ongoing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling before the limit is reached.
You can watch his news conference, which was scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. ET, in the video player above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Administration News
Administration
Administration
Administration
Administration
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
Administration
Administration
Energy & Environment