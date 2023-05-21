trending:

Administration

Watch live: Biden press conference in Japan

by Kyle Balluck - 05/21/23 5:37 AM ET
President Biden is scheduled to speak to reporters on Sunday during a visit to Hiroshima, Japan.

Biden is in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit. On Saturday, he said he was “not at all” worried about the ongoing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling before the limit is reached. 

You can watch his news conference, which was scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. ET, in the video player above.

