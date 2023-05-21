trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Zelensky: Russian forces do not occupy Bakhmut ‘as of today’

by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 8:31 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 8:31 AM ET
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Susan Walsh/Associated Press
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian forces do not occupy Bakhmut, despite Moscow’s assertions that the city had been taken. 

“Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today,” Zelensky said in response to a reporter’s question at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. 

“We are not throwing people [away] to die,” Zelensky added in Ukrainian through an interpreter. “People are the treasure. I clearly understand what is happening in Bakhmut. I cannot share with you the technical details of what is happening with our warriors.”

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader said at the summit that “for today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.”

Russia’s Wagner group said over the weekend that it had taken the eastern Ukrainian city with assistance from Moscow’s troops, and Russian state news agency TASS reported on Sunday that “the city of Artyomovsk has been completely liberated,” referring to Bakhmut by its Soviet-era name, and that Zelensky didn’t “acknowledge the loss.” 

The fighting has made it difficult to confirm the situation on the ground. Bakhmut is roughly 34 miles north of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk.

At the G7 on Sunday, President Biden announced a new $375 million military assistance package, including ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles, to help Kyiv in its second year of fending off Russia’s invasion.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Bakhmut Joe Biden Moscow President Joe Biden russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  5. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  6. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  7. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  8. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  9. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  10. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  11. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  12. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
  13. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  14. Senate Democrat urges McCarthy to put ‘pin back in grenade’ on debt talks
  15. DeSantis embraces national GOP strategy on energy issues like ESG, gas stoves
  16. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  17. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  18. When will Facebook settlement payments be sent out? Here’s what we know
Load more

Video

See all Video