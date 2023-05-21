trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden predicts thaw in relations with China after ‘silly’ spy balloon incident

by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 3:52 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 3:52 PM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, western Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

President Biden on Sunday predicted a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations after the “silly” surveillance balloon incident earlier this year.

“And then this silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars’ worth of spying equipment was flying over the United States, and it got shot down, and everything changed in terms of talking to one another. I think you’re going to see that begin to thaw very shortly,” Biden said at a press conference in Hiroshima, where he was for the Group of Seven summit.

Tensions between the two global powers had heightened due to the pandemic and economic issues, and were further exacerbated in March after the Biden administration shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that had floated for days over U.S. airspace. Beijing insisted the aircraft was a civilian weather device. 

China’s stance on the democratically governed Taiwan and its partnership with Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have also strained relations.

Leaders at the G7 summit urged China to pressure Russia to end the war.

Biden stressed the G7’s position on China, as released in a joint communiqué: “We’re not looking to decouple from China, we’re looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China.”

The global leaders said in their joint statement that they “stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China” because of Beijing’s “role in the international community and the size of its economy, on global challenges as well as areas of common interest.”

“Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development. A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest,” the join statement reads.

Biden is headed back to D.C. from his international trip before planned visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia in order to have in-person talks with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and congressional leaders on the debt ceiling.

Tags China Joe Biden President Joe Biden spy balloon surveillance balloon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  7. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  8. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  9. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  10. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  11. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  12. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  13. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  14. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  15. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  16. Senate Democrat: Feinstein ‘deserves the opportunity to make a decision about ...
  17. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  18. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
Load more

Video

See all Video