trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House signals support for GOP-led bill to strengthen penalties for fentanyl trafficking

by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 11:34 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 11:34 AM ET
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

The White House on Monday signaled support for legislation led by two House Republicans that would toughen penalties for fentanyl trafficking and provide greater resources to the government to combat the drug.

In a Statement of Administration Policy, the White House welcomed provisions of the HALT Fentanyl Act, introduced by Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) and Bob Latta (R-Ohio), which would permanently schedule all fentanyl-related substances (FRS) that are not currently listed in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act and provide more resources for research into those substances.

“These two provisions are critical components of the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2021 recommendations to Congress to combat the supply of illicit FRS and save lives,” the administration said in its statement, noting it would require a study of the impact of the scheduling change for fentanyl related substances.

“The Administration’s 2021 recommendations to Congress included additional provisions to improve public safety,” the statement added. “The Administration calls on Congress to pass all of these critical measures to improve public safety and save lives.”

Griffith and Latta have detailed how making the schedule change permanent for fentanyl would give law enforcement more authority to seize the drug and would create greater accountability for drug dealers.

Combatting the spread of fentanyl has been a point of emphasis for the White House, and President Biden has made it part of his “unity agenda” that he laid out during February’s State of the Union address, noting it as a potential area for bipartisan cooperation.

Tags Joe Biden Morgan Griffith

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  2. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  5. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  6. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  7. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  8. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  9. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  10. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  13. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  14. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  15. G7 calls on China to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war
  16. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?
  17. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  18. Tim Scott announces bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Load more

Video

See all Video