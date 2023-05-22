trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief program

by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 1:32 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/22/23 1:32 PM ET

The White House on Monday threatened to veto a Republican-led bill in the House that would block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program.

In a Statement of Administration Policy, the White House expressed its concerns with a House resolution to disapprove of the student loan forgiveness plan, which provides up to $20,000 in relief for millions of eligible student loan borrowers.

“This resolution is an unprecedented attempt to undercut our historic economic recovery and would deprive more than 40 million hard-working Americans of much-needed student debt relief,” the administration said in a statement, adding that President Biden would veto the measure if it came to his desk.

The White House further warned that overturning the student loan relief program would disproportionately hurt middle class Americans, noting that roughly 90 percent of the student debt relief is expected to go to individuals earning less than $75,000 per year.

“Americans should be able to have a little more breathing room as they recover from the economic strains associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the White House said.

The House is expected to vote this week on the resolution, and it is expected to pass with Republican votes. It faces a far less certain fate in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The House resolution is the latest threat to Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which was a signature policy decision that delivered on a major campaign promise. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of the program in the coming months after a lawsuit was brought by Republican attorneys general.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  2. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  3. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  4. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  5. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  6. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  7. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  8. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  9. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  10. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  13. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  14. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  15. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  16. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  17. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  18. School may have violated students’ rights with book removals: Education ...
Load more

Video

See all Video