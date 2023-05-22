trending:

Hillary Clinton: Biden has ‘good record’ but ‘people have every right to consider’ his age

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/22/23 10:18 PM ET
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on the first day of a three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton said even though President Biden has a “good record” as president, “people still have the right to consider” his age as a factor to re-elect him to another term in office — something she said she supports.

During an appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, D.C., Clinton, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, was asked by Financial Times editor Edward Luce about the moment when Biden almost fell walking down the stairs during the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan. 

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth, because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?” Luce asked Clinton. 

“Well, I mean, it’s a concern for anyone. And we’ve had presidents who’ve fallen before who are a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Clinton responded. “But his age is an issue. And people have every right to consider it.”

Clinton also said that she believes that Biden is determined to run for another term in office, noting how Biden has a “good record” in office. 

“And I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run. He has a good record that three years ago people would not have predicted would have gotten done,” Clinton told Luce. 

“He doesn’t get the credit yet that he deserves for what is happening out in the country, in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future, with chips and other stuff,” Clinton added. “So I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election, because I think he– I think he can be re-elected, and that’s what we should all hope for.”

Clinton’s remarks come nearly a month after Biden announced that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 amid weeks of speculation. Biden has faced questions about his age and whether he is up for a full campaign season and a second term as president.

