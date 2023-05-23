trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports

by Jared Gans - 05/23/23 9:18 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/23/23 9:18 AM ET

Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena for records of business deals that former President Trump’s company made with seven countries since he took office in 2017, multiple outlets reported Monday. 

Smith requested information on real estate and development deals that the Trump Organization had with China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times and one person familiar with the matter told The Washington Post

The Post reported that its source said the subpoena did not yield much new information that was not already publicly available. 

Trump is only known to have made one deal with a company from any of those seven countries since he took office — licensing its name for a golf resort in Oman with a Saudi developer. The deal was announced just as Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign. 

The company declared it would not make any foreign business dealings while Trump was in the White House. 

Smith has been investigating the classified and sensitive documents that were taken out of the White House during Trump’s presidency and brought to his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla. 

The Times reported that Smith’s inquiry into the business records was part of a subpoena to the Trump Organization seeking records on Trump’s dealings with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which has held some tournaments at clubs owned by the former president. 

The inquiries appear to indicate Smith’s investigation is taking on a wider scope; The Times and Post reported that the subpoena seems designed to uncover any potential financial motive for Trump to keep the documents at Mar-a-Lago. 

Smith is also investigating Trump’s role in the buildup to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

A spokesperson for Smith’s office declined to comment to the Post.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago Subpoena Trump Organization

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  3. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  4. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  5. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  6. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  7. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  9. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  10. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  11. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  12. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  13. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  14. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  15. Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials
  16. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  17. Surgeon General issues advisory that social media is contributing to youth ...
  18. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
Load more

Video

See all Video