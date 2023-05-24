trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Just 16 percent say US headed in right direction: survey

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/24/23 2:54 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/24/23 2:54 PM ET
Photo illustration of Capitol dome sitting above gray-blue-toned $100 dollar-bills with a semi-transparent photo of people walking in New York City behind the dome on a light green background.
Credit: Madeline Monroe/Greg Nash/Adobe Stock/Getty Images

Sixteen percent of respondents in a survey said the U.S. is headed in the right direction as the country is bracing for significant economic problems amid ongoing debt ceiling talks. 

The Monmouth University poll, published Wednesday, found that while only 16 percent of respondents believe that the U.S. is headed in the right direction, 74 percent of those surveyed said the country is headed in the wrong direction. 

This marks a 6-point decrease from a similar poll published in March, when 22 percent of respondents said the country was headed in the right direction, according to the poll. 

The latest poll comes as Republicans and Democrats continue negotiations on reaching a final debt ceiling deal before the June 1 deadline, when the Treasury Department says that a possible default could occur. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Wednesday that “it seems almost certain that we will not be able to get past early June.”

On the debt crisis, 42 percent of respondents in the new poll said it is accurate that the country will suffer significant economic concerns if the debt ceiling is not raised, while 30 percent of those surveyed said those claims are exaggerated and 28 percent said they have no opinion. 

About one-third of respondents said they approve of how each side is handling the debt ceiling issue, but 55 percent of those surveyed disapprove, according to the survey.

One-quarter of respondents said that raising the debt ceiling should be tied to negotiations over spending on federal programs, while 51 percent of those surveyed said the two issues should be dealt with separately. 

The Monmouth University survey was conducted from May 18-23 with a total of 981 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 5.6 percentage points.

Tags debt ceiling debt ceiling debt ceiling negotiations Janet Yellen Monmouth University Monmouth University Poll Monmouth University Polling Institute Poll Survey

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  3. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  4. McCarthy: Debt ceiling negotiators will ‘try to finish’ deal at White House
  5. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  6. Hillary Clinton: Feinstein should not resign from Senate
  7. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  8. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  9. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  10. DeSantis files to run against Trump in 2024
  11. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  12. Watch live: Education officials testify on student loan forgiveness before ...
  13. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  14. New Quinnipiac poll underscores Trump’s primary strength, doubts on Biden
  15. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  16. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  17. 20,000 Wagner soldiers died in Bakhmut fighting, chief says
  18. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
Load more

Video

See all Video