trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden marks anniversary of Uvalde shooting: ‘It’s time to act’

by Brett Samuels - 05/24/23 4:19 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/24/23 4:19 PM ET
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, pauses at a memorial display before he speaks on the one year anniversary of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden on Wednesday marked the anniversary of a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 children dead, offering sympathy to the families of the victims and pleading yet again for Congress to take action to stop the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

“Too many schools, too many everyday places have become killing fields in communities all across every part of America,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “And in each place, you hear the same message: Do something. For God’s sake, please, do something.”

Biden noted that Congress passed a bipartisan gun safety bill last summer in the wake of the Uvalde shooting and a mass shooting just days earlier in Buffalo, N.Y., but lamented that it was “not nearly enough.”

He called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, establish universal background checks and red flag laws that allow authorities to confiscate weapons from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others, and end immunity for gun manufacturers to avoid liability.

“It’s time to act. It’s time to make our voices heard. Not as Democrats or Republicans. But as friends, neighbors, parents and as fellow Americans,” Biden said, asking “how many more parents will live their worst nightmare before we stand up to the gun lobby.”

On May 24, 2022, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and two teachers. Eighteen others were injured, including 14 students.

The president, who was joined by first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, stood in front of candles that were lit to honor each of the victims.

Biden visited Uvalde shortly after the shooting to pay his respects to the victims and mourn with the families.

The legislation, which was signed into law by the president in June, enhanced background checks for gun purchasers between the age of 18 and 21, made obtaining firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense and clarified the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer, among other measures.

The bill was seen as a major win after years of gridlock prevented any significant gun legislation from passing in the wake of mass shootings like Sandy Hook. But the country has continued to see an onslaught of gun violence, including at schools.

In March, three nine-year-olds and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school. In April, two people were killed and four others were injured after shots were fired into a crowd in Louisville, Ky. Earlier this month, a gunman opened fire in a shopping mall near Dallas, killing eight others.

In the wake of each of those shootings, Biden has pleaded with Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and end immunity for gun manufacturers to help curb the epidemic of gun violence in the country. The president has signed several executive actions to crack down on gun trafficking and the proliferation of gun violence, but the White House has repeatedly said Congress must ultimately act to solve the problem.

Tags Jill Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  4. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  5. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  6. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  7. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  10. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  11. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  12. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  13. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  14. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  15. McCarthy on debt ceiling talks: We’re at ‘this breaking point’ but have ...
  16. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  17. McCarthy: Debt ceiling negotiators will ‘try to finish’ deal at White House
  18. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
Load more

Video

See all Video