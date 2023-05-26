Biden celebrates UConn men’s basketball team at White House

President Biden on Friday celebrated the University of Connecticut (UConn) men’s basketball team at the White House following their national championship victory in early April.

Biden praised UConn as one of the “premiere” programs in college basketball and offered praise to the team and to head coach Dan Hurley. He also noted that multiple players fasted during the NCAA tournament, which fell during Ramadan.

“This team is proof that there’s no quit in UConn, just like there’s no quit in America. None,” Biden said. “There’s nothing we can’t do when we believe we can do it when we do it together, and that’s exactly what you all did.”

The Huskies defeated San Diego State University in the title game, winning the school’s fifth national title in men’s basketball.

Others in attendance included Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a University of Connecticut graduate.

Early in Biden’s remarks, a crying infant could be heard in the back of the room. The president took note, jokingly asking what was wrong.

“I don’t blame you, I’m bored with me, too,” Biden said to laughter in the room.

Later in his remarks, he went into the crowd to speak with some of the kids who were in attendance.

The UConn men made their White House visit hours after Biden honored the Louisiana State University (LSU) women’s basketball team for their national championship win this year.