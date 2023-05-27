trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden touts tentative debt deal as ‘good news for the American people’

by Brett Samuels - 05/27/23 10:18 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 05/27/23 10:18 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Saturday hailed the tentative budget agreement struck between the White House and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) team to avert a default and raise the debt ceiling.

“The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want,” Biden said in a statement. “That’s the responsibility of governing.”

The president said the deal, which will be voted on in the coming days, “reduces spending while protecting critical programs for working people and growing the economy for everyone. And, the agreement protects my and Congressional Democrats’ key priorities and legislative accomplishments.”

“And, this agreement is good news for the American people, because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost,” Biden added.

The president and the Speaker talked on the phone earlier Saturday to broker a final agreement on government spending that would also allow for the debt ceiling to be lifted just days before the U.S. was at risk of defaulting.

The agreement that was reached in principle must still make it through the House and Senate and will likely require a bipartisan vote.

It would lift the debt ceiling for two years and keeps non-defense spending roughly consistent with fiscal year 2023 levels.

Tags debt ceiling debt limit negotiations Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  2. Here’s what’s in the deal to raise the debt ceiling
  3. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  4. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  5. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  6. State Farm no longer offering home insurance in California
  7. Debt ceiling deal should include spending cuts across the entire government 
  8. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  9. Texas House votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton
  10. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  11. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  12. Ukraine closer to launching counteroffensive, officials hint: ‘Time to get ...
  13. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  14. Putin needs a geography lesson
  15. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  16. McCarthy says Congress will meet June 5 debt ceiling deadline
  17. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  18. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
Load more

Video

See all Video