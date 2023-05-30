Biden to host Sunak at White House on June 8

President Biden will host United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for an official visit on June 8, the White House announced Tuesday.

The “official working visit” at the White House aims to “further deepen the close and historic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom” and build on recent engagements, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two also will review global issues, including the war in Ukraine, energy security, climate change and “efforts to continue strengthening our economic relationship as we confront shared economic and national security challenges,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden and Sunak were together in Japan for the Group of Seven summit earlier this month. Biden also visited Sunak in Northern Ireland in April when the president marked the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In the White House meeting in June, the two will review developments in Northern Ireland and their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The agreement, which was struck on April 10, 1998, ended the conflict, often called “the Troubles,” between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year, Sunak visited San Diego for a trilateral meeting with Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to highlight the nuclear submarine deal AUKUS.