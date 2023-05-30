trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to host Sunak at White House on June 8

by Alex Gangitano - 05/30/23 10:47 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 05/30/23 10:47 AM ET
President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference after a trilateral meeting during the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

President Biden will host United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for an official visit on June 8, the White House announced Tuesday.

The “official working visit” at the White House aims to “further deepen the close and historic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom” and build on recent engagements, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two also will review global issues, including the war in Ukraine, energy security, climate change and “efforts to continue strengthening our economic relationship as we confront shared economic and national security challenges,” Jean-Pierre said. 

Biden and Sunak were together in Japan for the Group of Seven summit earlier this month. Biden also visited Sunak in Northern Ireland in April when the president marked the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. 

In the White House meeting in June, the two will review developments in Northern Ireland and their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The agreement, which was struck on April 10, 1998, ended the conflict, often called “the Troubles,” between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year, Sunak visited San Diego for a trilateral meeting with Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to highlight the nuclear submarine deal AUKUS.

Tags Joe Biden Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Rishi Sunak

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  2. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  3. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  6. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  9. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  10. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  11. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  12. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  13. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  14. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  15. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  16. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  17. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  18. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
Load more

Video

See all Video