White House brushes off progressives’ concerns with debt ceiling deal

The White House on Tuesday brushed off concerns from progressive Democrats over the final debt limit agreement, arguing that the reality is the deal had to be bipartisan.

“I’ve worked in many divided government situations. I think this is where you would expect a bipartisan agreement to land. It’s just the reality. There’s not a unified government,” director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young told reporters.

She noted “some of the worst things Republicans wanted were mitigated.”

“We have to find a place that is not harmful for the American people… we have to look at the big picture, that’s what I’m going to do over the next two years,” she added.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), has voiced concerns that the White House conceded too much in negotiations. Jayapal said on Tuesday the caucus wants to sit down with the president.

President Biden on Sunday called the bill a compromise and noted that no one got everything they wanted through negotiations.

Progressives are taking issue with parts of the bill, including changes to work requirements for government assistance programs like SNAP. White House officials have argued, though, that the deal would have “much less severe consequences” than the debt limit legislation already passed by the House GOP.

The agreement also includes changes to work requirements for food stamps and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

On if Democrats can provide enough votes for the bill to pass, Young said that she will let leadership figure that out and that the White House will “fulfill our part when it gets to the president’s desk.”