trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

‘Silly charade’: White House blasts GOP’s contempt threat against FBI director

by Julia Shapero - 05/31/23 7:04 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/31/23 7:04 PM ET
FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. Facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations, House Republicans this week plan to detail what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden's family and their finances. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE – House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. Facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations, House Republicans this week plan to detail what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The White House blasted House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Wednesday over his threat to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

“This silly charade by Chairman Comer is yet another reminder that his so-called ‘investigations’ are political stunts not meant to get information but to spread thin innuendo and falsehoods to attack the President,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement.

Comer warned Wednesday that the Oversight Committee would begin contempt proceedings against Wray unless the FBI turned over the requested FD-1023 forms, which are used by the bureau to record interactions with confidential sources.

The committee subpoenaed Wray earlier this month for all forms from June 2020 that contained the word “Biden.”

Wray reportedly offered to allow the House Oversight Committee to view the documents in person at FBI headquarters during a call with Comer on Wednesday. However, the congressman dismissed the suggestion.

“We have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena,” Comer said in a statement.

The White House hit back at Comer’s contempt threat, alleging that the Oversight chairman was simply attempting to “hurt the President’s poll numbers.”

“The only question left is how long he will waste time, energy, and taxpayer dollars to support a fact-free politically-motivated goose chase simply to get media attention and the Fox News spotlight,” Sams added.

The subpoena was issued in early May in search of a particular FD-1023 form that Comer claims contains allegations that “then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national.” The Oversight chairman said that Wray confirmed the existence of the document in their Wednesday call.

However, the FBI has previously warned that the form relays an unverified tip.

“Recording the information does not validate the information, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information known or developed by the FBI,” acting Assistant Director Christopher Dunham said Tuesday in a letter to Comer.

Tags Christopher Wray Christopher Wray FBI House Oversight Committee Ian Sams James Comer James Comer Joe Biden Subpoena white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Debt ceiling live updates: House debates bill ahead of final vote
  2. House gets debt ceiling bill over key procedural hurdle — with Democratic help
  3. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  6. DeSantis: Trump’s ‘whole family moved to Florida under my governorship’
  7. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  8. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  9. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  10. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  11. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  12. Tuberville adviser resigns following military holds controversy
  13. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  14. DOJ has audio recording of Trump discussing classified document he took: CNN
  15. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  16. Progressives vent frustration as debt limit bill nears final vote
  17. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  18. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video