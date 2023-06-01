trending:

White House announces sanctions against Sudan amid ongoing violence

by Brett Samuels and Alex Gangitano - 06/01/23 10:02 AM ET
FILE - Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 5, 2022. Burhan, Sudan’s top army general has fired the country's paramilitary leader, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
The White House on Thursday announced sanctions against Sudanese forces amid ongoing fighting in the country between warring factions, including economic penalties and visa restrictions.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the ongoing fighting despite a cease-fire agreement, which he said was hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance and causing unnecessary bloodshed.

“The failure of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The U.S. is imposing economic sanctions and visa restrictions, Sullivan said, and issuing an updated business advisory on Sudan.

The visa restrictions are on specific individuals in Sudan, including officials in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and leaders of the former Omar al-Bashir regime “who have been responsible for or complicit in undermining Sudan’s democratic transition,” according to senior administration officials.

The Treasury Department has also sanctioned four companies, including Sudan’s largest defense enterprise and an arms company involved in the production of weapons and vehicles, officials said.

Another company sanctioned is controlled by a RSF commander and operates multiple subsidiaries, including in the gold industry. And, the fourth company produces vehicles for the RSF, some of which have been retrofitted with machine guns.

Officials said these sanctions were already being considered before they were formally announced on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of the Sudanese going to other countries for arms and supplies, officials said the U.S. is working with Saudi Arabia to help end the conflict and forge ceasefires.

The officials said the Saudis are “as committed as we are to end this conflict.”

“The targeting of the companies is far from symbolic. It is choking… these parties’ access to weapons and resources that allow them to perpetuate the conflict. And, they ideally will have a chilling effect on other countries who would engage in these four companies,” officials added.

Sullivan, in his statement, also said that the “measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.” 

“The Sudanese people did not ask for this war. The United States will continue to stand with them,” he added. “We will continue to support their rightful demand for a transition to democracy. And working with our partners, we will continue to hold the belligerent parties accountable for their unconscionable violence and defiance of the will of the people.”

The announcement of sanctions comes roughly one month after President Biden expanded his administration’s ability to sanction individuals who undermine peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

Fighting among warring generals in Sudan in recent months has left hundreds dead and sent thousands fleeing the country. The U.S. in late April conducted an airlift to evacuate staffers at the U.S. Embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Updated at 11:47 am ET.

