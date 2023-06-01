Biden speaks with Obama on flight home from Air Force commencement

President Biden on Thursday spoke on the phone with former President Obama about this week’s vote to raise the debt ceiling, among other topics, the White House said.

The conversation happened while Biden flew back to Washington, D.C., on Air Force One after delivering a commencement address at the Air Force Academy.

“Among other topics, they spoke about the votes in Congress this week,” the White House said.

The president did not respond to reporters when later asked about the fall or for details about the call, according to the White House pool report.

The House voted Wednesday night on a bipartisan basis to advance legislation that raises the debt ceiling for two years while capping some federal spending and adding work requirements for certain individuals receiving government assistance.

The bill now moves to the Senate, which is expected to vote on it in the coming days. Without congressional action, the Treasury Department has warned that the U.S. could default by early next week.

Biden served as vice president under Obama for eight years, and the two still speak occasionally. Obama visited the White House last year to tout the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and for a portrait unveiling, and the two participated in a midterm rally in Pennsylvania last fall.

Obama has on social media been an outspoken supporter of Biden and his agenda. Last week, the former president also tweeted to express approval of Biden’s plan to combat antisemitism.