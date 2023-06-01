trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden speaks with Obama on flight home from Air Force commencement

by Brett Samuels - 06/01/23 7:06 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/01/23 7:06 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday spoke on the phone with former President Obama about this week’s vote to raise the debt ceiling, among other topics, the White House said.

The conversation happened while Biden flew back to Washington, D.C., on Air Force One after delivering a commencement address at the Air Force Academy.

“Among other topics, they spoke about the votes in Congress this week,” the White House said.

The president did not respond to reporters when later asked about the fall or for details about the call, according to the White House pool report.

The House voted Wednesday night on a bipartisan basis to advance legislation that raises the debt ceiling for two years while capping some federal spending and adding work requirements for certain individuals receiving government assistance.

The bill now moves to the Senate, which is expected to vote on it in the coming days. Without congressional action, the Treasury Department has warned that the U.S. could default by early next week.

Biden served as vice president under Obama for eight years, and the two still speak occasionally. Obama visited the White House last year to tout the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and for a portrait unveiling, and the two participated in a midterm rally in Pennsylvania last fall.

Obama has on social media been an outspoken supporter of Biden and his agenda. Last week, the former president also tweeted to express approval of Biden’s plan to combat antisemitism.

Tags Barack Obama Barack Obama debt ceiling Joe Biden Joe Biden Obama

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Debt ceiling live updates: Senate begins amendment votes, aims to pass debt ...
  2. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  3. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  4. Schumer announces agreement to pass debt ceiling bill late Thursday 
  5. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  6. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  7. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  8. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  9. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  10. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  11. Biden responds to fall during Air Force ceremony: ‘I got sandbagged’
  12. Trump responds to Biden’s fall on stage: ‘Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt’
  13. Biden speaks with Obama on flight home from Air Force commencement
  14. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  15. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  16. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  17. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  18. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
Load more

Video

See all Video