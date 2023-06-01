trending:

Biden responds to fall during Air Force ceremony: ‘I got sandbagged’

by Julia Shapero - 06/01/23 8:12 PM ET
President Biden responded to questions about the spill he took during the Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony Thursday, placing the blame on a sandbag on the stage.

“I got sandbagged,” he joked to reporters after landing back in Washington, D.C., before skipping once and walking off.

The 80-year-old president fell on stage after congratulating the last of the Air Force graduates at the ceremony. The White House said he not injured in the tumble, which it blamed on a sandbag on the stage.

“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted after the incident.

Biden also declined to give any details about his phone call with former President Obama upon his return to Washington. The White House said earlier Thursday that the two discussed this week’s vote to raise the debt ceiling, “among other topics,” as Biden traveled back on Air Force One.

