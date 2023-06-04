trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Sullivan: US believes Ukrainians ‘will meet with success’ in counteroffensive

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/04/23 1:08 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/04/23 1:08 PM ET
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview on Sunday that the U.S. believes Ukrainians “will meet with success” in their counteroffensive against Russian forces. 

“Well, first, this is not an exam. We’re not grading Ukraine’s counteroffensive and saying, ‘You know, you did well based on what we gave you or you did poorly,’ ” Sullivan said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” “What we want to do is support Ukraine to make as much progress as possible on the battlefield, so that it is in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.” 

Sullivan also told Zakaria that he believes Ukraine could regain significant territory currently occupied by Russia. 

“But we believe that the Ukrainians will meet with success in this counteroffensive,” Sullivan added. “And we will continue to support them as they seek to defend themselves against Russia’s ongoing aggression.” 

Sullivan’s remarks come after Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky told The Wall Street Journal that his country is ready to lunch a counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying parts of his nation. 

In recent weeks, Ukrainian officials have indicated that Kyiv is nearing the launch of its counteroffensive attack. 

“I don’t know how long it will take,” Zelensky told the Journal. “To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready.”

The Russia invasion of Ukraine, launched in February, 2022, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides, and the displacement of over 8.2 million Ukrainian citizens.

Tags CNN Fareed Zakaria Fareed Zakaria GPS Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  3. Manchin says Democrats miscalculated on waiting to negotiate debt deal 
  4. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  5. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  6. Comey: Trump ‘could be wearing an ankle bracelet’ while accepting GOP ...
  7. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
  8. Raskin ‘seriously considering’ Senate bid, to decide by July 4
  9. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  10. Senate Republican won’t commit to backing 2024 GOP nominee if it’s not Tim ...
  11. GOP negotiator doesn’t rule out government shutdown despite details in debt ...
  12. DeSantis's hard-right brand faces test in New Hampshire
  13. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  14. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  15. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  16. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  17. Grand jury in Trump classified document case to meet this week: report
  18. Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump did not ‘magically’ ...
Load more

Video

See all Video