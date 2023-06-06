trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

State Department asked about birthday party: ‘What does Secretary Blinken like about Henry Kissinger’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/06/23 5:28 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/06/23 5:28 PM ET
FILE - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 27, 2023, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE – Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 27, 2023, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Members of the press asked the State Department Tuesday about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s attendance at former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s 100th birthday party the evening before.  

“Obviously there is extensive documentation, associating Kissinger with bombing campaigns in Cambodia and Vietnam and overthrowing democratically elected governments in the developing world and allegedly supporting genocidal policies in Bangladesh, but to be fair to Dr. Kissinger, he was also a key architect of the outreach to China and transformed the U.S. – China relationship,” Washington Post reporter John Hudson said at the press briefing.  

“Of course, in this administration, you’ve seen the U.S.-China relationship take a plunge and really have officials questioned the fundamental premises of the U.S.-China relationship. This just has me sort of curious, what does Secretary Blinken like about him?” Hudson asked State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel. 

Hudson also noted that Blinken interviewed the former secretary for his thesis when he was a student, adding that it suggested that Blinken had a “long-standing interest” in Kissinger.  

Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under former presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, turned 100 years old last month and celebrated his birthday at a party hosted in the New York Public Library on Monday. Patel responded to The Post reporter’s question by maintaining that Blinken attended a private event without expanding on what Blinken liked about Kissinger.  

“The point that I’m making is that, one, this was a private event. Two, I’m not going to parse these specific relationships,” Patel said. “The Secretary has a good, cordial relationship with a number of his predecessors and has had the opportunity to engage with them at a number of events over the past two years since Secretary Blinken has been secretary and there is important perspective to be had and gained as it relates to the role, regardless of the very distinct policy differences.” 

Vox reporter Jonathan Guyer also caught Blinken outside the library on Monday evening following the event, asking him “What is there to celebrate about Henry Kissinger.” Blinken did not comment. 

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Department of State Henry Kissinger Henry Kissinger

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  6. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  7. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  10. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  11. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  12. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  13. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  14. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  15. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  16. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video