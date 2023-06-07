trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden names two Louisiana judicial nominee picks

by Alex Gangitano - 06/07/23 9:02 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 06/07/23 9:02 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden is seen following a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., to honor the Super Bowl LVII champions’ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, June 5, 2023.

President Biden on Wednesday named two nominees to fill federal judge vacancies from Louisiana, a reliably red state.

Jerry Edwards Jr. was nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana and Brandon Long was nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Edwards is the first assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, and before that, he was chief of the civil division in the district. He previously was a law clerk for judges Jeanette G. Garrett and Scott J. Crichton of the First Judicial District Court of Louisiana.

Long is an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans. He was previously deputy chief of staff under FBI Director Christopher Wray from February 2020 to July 2021 and before that was assistant U.S. attorney to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. 

The White House in a release on Wednesday called them both “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”

“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country—both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” according to the release.

The White House has been focused on filling vacancies on the federal bench and ensuring there is a diverse slate of candidates, but it has recently hit roadblocks trying to get the president’s picks through the tight margins in the Senate. 

The picks come after Biden formally withdrew the nominations of two judicial picks who were stuck in limbo in the Senate confirmation process. 

Biden pulled the nomination of Michael Delaney to serve on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after controversy his controversial handling of a sexual assault case at a boarding school in New Hampshire. And he withdrew the judicial nomination of Jabari Wamble, who last week asked to be pulled out of consideration after a nearly two-year wait for action on confirmation.

Tags Christopher Wray Joe Biden Judicial nominees Louisiana

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  4. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  5. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  6. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  9. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  10. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  11. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  12. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  13. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  14. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
  15. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  16. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  17. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
  18. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
Load more

Video

See all Video