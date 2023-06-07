Canadian wildfires ‘alarming example’ of climate crisis disturbing lives: White House

The White House on Wednesday said that the Canadian wildfires, which have caused poor air quality in areas around the U.S. including a large swath of the eastern seaboard, is an example of another way that the climate crisis is impacting lives.

Air-quality warnings worsened on Wednesday and residents across the East Coast and in the Great Lakes region are being cautioned against going outdoors altogether.

“It is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The White House is in touch with state and local leaders in Michigan, Illinois and New York and the Biden administration is coordinating with state and local governments to get information to communities about air quality conditions, she outlined.

Jean-Pierre added that people can go to airnow.gov for information on air quality.

She said that while she’s aware the D.C. air quality is at a code red on Wednesday, she didn’t share whether President Biden would start wearing a mask outside. But, she noted that Biden and White House aides are currently not wearing masks to walk outside around the property.

“We encourage everyone in the impacted areas to listen, to listen to their state and local officials,” she said, adding that Americans should check in on their neighbors and take precautions.

The White House is set to hold an event on the South Lawn to mark Pride Month on Thursday evening and Jean-Pierre did not say whether that would be moved in light of the air quality.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the Canadian wildfires “truly unprecedented” and also warned of the ongoing damage caused by climate change.

Biden was briefed on the Canadian wildfires last week and deployed over 600 U.S. firefighters and personnel to help.