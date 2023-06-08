Harris to travel to Bahamas for talks on climate, firearms, Haiti

Vice President Harris on Thursday is set to travel to the Bahamas for talks with Caribbean leaders about climate change, illicit firearms trafficking and rising levels of crime in the region, and the security crisis in Haiti.

Harris’ trip will make her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country since it gained its independence in 1973 and her visit is part of a larger effort from the vice president to focus on cooperation with the Caribbean. The last time a high-ranking official visited the Bahamas was when former President John F. Kennedy did so in 1962.

While in the Bahamas, the vice president will host the U.S-Caribbean Leaders Meeting in Nassau alongside prime minister Philip Davis of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The vice president is set to announce a $20 million investment through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) into the Caribbean Climate Investment Program, which aims to mobilize the private sector to deploy technologies in renewable energy and energy efficiency, according to senior administration officials.

Additionally, Harris will announce a $15 million investment through USAID to support disaster risk reduction and emergency response efforts in the Caribbean.

She will also announce a new position at the Department of Justice — Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions — who will be “an experienced DOJ prosecutor” to work on efforts to disrupt firearms trafficking, officials said.

On Haiti, Harris plans to reiterate to leaders that the U.S. supports the deployment of a multinational force to help with the situation. And, she will announce $50 million in humanitarian aid to Haiti.

“The worsening security situation requires an international response, which is why the United States strongly support the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti, which the Vice President will make clear to the Caribbean leader,” officials said.

Other leaders participating in talks are from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.