trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to sign executive order boosting economic opportunities for military spouses

by Brett Samuels - 06/09/23 5:00 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/09/23 5:00 AM ET

President Biden on Friday will announce executive actions intended to aid military spouses as he and first lady Jill Biden meet with service members at Fort Liberty in North Carolina, which is home to the largest military spouse population among U.S. military installations.

The executive actions aim to bolster economic opportunities and family care, as well as boost retention for military spouses in the federal workforce.

“We can’t ask our service members to choose between their love of country and their love of family, and that’s why supporting families and the executive order Joe will sign are matters of national security,” the first lady said on a call with reporters previewing the action.

The first lady said the the measures being announced Friday are a product of two years of speaking with military spouses across the country “about what they need to be able to find a job keep a job and support their families.”

The executive order Biden will sign includes nearly 20 separate actions, the White House said.

Among the actions are directing a governmentwide strategic plan on hiring and retaining military and veteran spouses, as well as caregivers and survivors within 180 days. 

The order will aim to increase federal job postings for military spouses, create governmentwide standards to improve telework for military spouses, improve access to child care for military families by implementing Dependent Care Flexible Saving Accounts for service members, and developing tailored resources for military and veteran spouse entrepreneurs through the Small Business Administration.

Assistance for military spouses is an issue close to the Biden family. The Bidens’ late son, Beau Biden, served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

The White House noted that military spouses face particular challenges joining and staying in the workforce. That group has a 21 percent unemployment rate, a number that has remained fairly steady over the past decade.

The first lady has been especially focused on assisting military spouses and families through her Joining Forces initiative, which she has led since taking office in 2021.

Tags Beau Biden Executive Order Jill Biden military spouses

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  5. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  6. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  12. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  13. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  14. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  15. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video