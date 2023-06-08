trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden slams GOP demands for FBI document as ‘bunch of malarkey’

by Alex Gangitano - 06/08/23 3:28 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 06/08/23 3:28 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday said the Republican efforts to push an FBI document that lawmakers claim outlines a scheme involving himself and a foreign national is nonsense.

“Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey,” he said to a shouted question at the end of a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House.

A New York Post reporter asked the question in light of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) telling the outlet Tuesday that the president “sold out his country” and that the American people should know what’s in the document.

Republicans, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have been demanding a document from the FBI, outlining an unverified and unspecified “alleged criminal scheme” involving a foreign national and Biden when he was vice president.

Comer was set to start proceedings to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over the document Thursday, but it was canceled after the FBI allowed members of the panel to review the record. 

The FBI briefed Comer and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the Oversight panel, Monday about the document. The FBI had originally declined to provide the document to Comer and Grassley, but Comer said last week that Wray offered to let him see it at FBI headquarters.

The White House on Wednesday attacked Comer’s credibility, saying that he has a “repetitive tactic of laundering thin innuendo.” It also highlighted in a memo that The Washington Post reported the allegation was not supported by facts, NBC reported that the allegation was not substantiated and CNN reported the FBI and prosecutors couldn’t corroborate the claims.

Last week, the White House called Comer’s efforts to get the FBI to hand over the document a political stunt to get airtime on Fox News.

Tags Charles Grassley Christopher Wray Chuck Grassley James Comer Jamie Raskin Joe Biden Nancy Mace Rishi Sunak

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  6. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  7. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  10. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  11. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  12. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  13. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  14. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  15. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  16. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
  17. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  18. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
Load more

Video

See all Video