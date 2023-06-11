trending:

Administration

Emily’s List prepping to bolster Kamala Harris as VP in 2024: report

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/11/23 3:54 PM ET
EMILY’s List, a political action committee ​​whose aim is to elect female candidates who support abortion rights, is prepping to bolster Vice President Harris’ re-election bid in 2024, according to a report. 

The group told Politico that it will be spending “tens of millions of dollars” to help boost Harris’ 2024 reelection bid. 

EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler said that the group’s latest push is an effort to remind voters of the politician that Harris is. 

“We’re going to tell the story about who she is, what she’s done, support her at every turn and really push back against the massive misinformation and disinformation that’s been directed towards her since she’s been elected,” Butler told Politico. 

Butler also said that the group would target certain types of voters on various platforms when asked how would the organization spend its money. 

“Some age groups and demographics get their information from things like YouTube or from TikTok. For some demographics, they are much more interpersonal and in terms of how they get and disseminate information,” Butler added.

This comes as EMILY’s List also supported Harris during the 2020 election, spending about $10 million after she was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate, according to Politico. The group also manages a Twitter called “Madam Vice President,” tweeting and retweeting Harris’ accomplishments as vice president.

President Biden announced in April that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 amid weeks of speculation. 

The Hill has reached out to EMILY’s List for comment.

