Biden undergoes root canal after tooth pain, doctor announces

President Biden is undergoing a root canal at the White House on Monday after complaining of tooth pain, his physician said in a letter released to the public.

Biden’s dental team examined him Sunday and took X-rays after the president said he was experiencing pain in one of his teeth, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said.

The dental team determined a root canal would be necessary to address the issue, O’Connor said, adding they performed the initial procedure Sunday at the White House.

“The President tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” O’Connor said.

“He is experiencing further discomfort this morning, which was anticipated,” O’Connor continued, adding Biden would have his root canal completed Monday at the White House.

A White House official said Biden would not be put under anesthesia for the root canal on Monday, meaning the 25th Amendment would not be invoked to temporarily transfer power to the vice president.

Biden will no longer attend College Athlete Day at the White House, where various collegiate champions were set to attend. Vice President Harris will host the event in Biden’s place, along with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The president’s meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also rescheduled for Tuesday in light of the procedure.

Updated at 12:02 p.m.