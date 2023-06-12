trending:

Administration

Biden names former DNC chair a senior adviser

by Alex Gangitano - 06/12/23 2:48 PM ET
President Biden on Monday announced that former Democratic campaign head, Tom Perez, will serve as a White House senior adviser, assistant to the president, and director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Perez will replace the former director and senior adviser, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who is now serving as the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager.

Perez served as chairman of the Democrat National Committee during the 2020 cycle, from February 2017 until January 2021. Before that, he was Labor secretary under former President Obama, having been confirmed in a 54-46 party-line vote. Perez unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland in 2022 and lost to now-Gov. Wes Moore (D).

“He brings decades of experience to my team, having served in local, state and federal government,” Biden said in a press release.

“His perspective and relationships as a former county councilman, a top civil rights attorney, and Secretary of Labor will be invaluable as we implement our Invest in America agenda and continue to make our government work for the people and for communities across the country,” the president added.

Biden named Rodriguez his campaign manager when he officially launched his reelection bid in late April. She is also an Obama-Biden administration veteran and is the granddaughter of Latino labor leader Cesar Chávez.

