trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Top Biden negotiator ‘concerned’ about debt ceiling precedent

by Veronica Roseborough - 06/14/23 2:22 PM ET
by Veronica Roseborough - 06/14/23 2:22 PM ET
Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

One of President Biden’s chief negotiators in the debt ceiling standoff with Republicans said Wednesday she was concerned about the precedent set by the talks. 

Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), who was among the small group of negotiators, told Axios economics reporter Courtenay Brown the debt ceiling is not the place to “play partisan politics.”

Though Biden for months said he would refuse to engage in negotiations over the debt ceiling, he ultimately struck a deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that included a number of spending concessions in exchange for GOP votes on raising the borrowing limit. 

“The problem with D.C. is once you set a precedent, it is hard to get out of it,” Young said Wednesday. “So I am concerned.”

Republicans first used the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip in 2011 under then-President Obama, with Biden heavily involved as vice president. Like Biden this year, Obama repeatedly said he would not negotiate, pushing for a “clean” debt ceiling bill, but ultimately engaged in talks and agreed to spending cuts. 

Following Biden’s first meeting with McCarthy about the debt ceiling in February, the two went months without speaking again, until Republicans in the House passed their debt limit plan at the end of April. 

However, even after Biden and McCarthy came to an agreement May 28, the president stood by his insistence that it was not technically the fruit of a debt ceiling negotiation. 

“I made a compromise on the budget,” Biden said. “Could you think of an alternative?”

During the Axios event, Brown asked Young why the White House is framing the deal as a compromise given that Republicans seemingly got their way. 

“The Biden administration initially said they wanted a clean debt limit bill, no spending cuts,” Brown said. “Republicans wanted spending cuts, they got spending cuts.”

“Didn’t the Republicans win?”

Young said that because Republicans control the House, they had a say in the outcome, but she noted the cuts were well short of initial GOP demands.  

“What’s that saying about marriage? You can be right, or you can be happy,” Young said. “We chose to put the American people first.

“In divided government, this is about the deal that you would expect to see.”

Tags debt ceiling Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Obama Shalanda Young

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  2. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  3. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  4. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  5. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  6. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  7. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  8. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  9. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  10. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  11. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  12. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  13. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  14. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  15. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  16. Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press conference after Fed meeting on interest ...
  17. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  18. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video