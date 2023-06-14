White House takes dig at Fox News over ‘dictator’ chyron

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday took a swipe at Fox News after the network aired a chyron the night before referring to President Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

“There are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this that was wrong about what we saw last night, but I don’t think I’m going to get into it,” Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing, making a reference to the $787 million settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached earlier this year over misinformation aired on the network after the 2020 election.

Asked if that meant the White House would not comment on the matter, Jean-Pierre replied, “I think I just commented.”

The on-screen caption in question was aired just before 9 p.m. as the network showed a split screen of Biden speaking at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House and of Trump giving remarks at his New Jersey golf club about his arraignment earlier in the day on federal charges.

“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested,” the chyron read.

“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” the network said in a statement to The Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts have been particularly defensive of Trump and critical of Biden in the wake of Trump being charged over his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Fox News, unlike competitors CNN and MSNBC, provided live continuous coverage of Trump’s remarks, during which he accused Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice to “take out” his top political rival.