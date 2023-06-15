trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Ticketmaster, SeatGeek pledge to show all-in pricing for customers up front: White House

by Alex Gangitano - 06/15/23 12:11 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 06/15/23 12:11 PM ET
Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif., on May 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Ticketing companies, including Ticketmaster, pledged to eliminate junk fees and roll out all-in pricing numbers for customers, President Biden announced Thursday.

The president was joined by representatives of the companies taking the pledge, including Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation, as well as SeatGeek, xBk, Airbnb, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, TickPick, DICE and the Newport Festivals Foundation, at the White House on Thursday.

“This is a win for consumers, in my view, and proof that our crack down on junk fees has real momentum,” Biden said at the top of the meeting.

The White House had vowed to take on so-called junk fees dating back to September. In Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress in February, he called out junk fees as an unnecessary expense on Americans.

Live Nation, shortly after his address, told the Biden administration it was interested in announcing its new commitment, according to the White House. The commitment for upfront, all-in pricing for shows at venues and festivals owned by the company will roll out in September, and Ticketmaster will also have a feature to give consumers the option to receive all-in upfront pricing for all other tickets sold on the platform.

Additionally, SeatGeek will roll out features this summer to make it easier for customers to see an all-in price, the White House announced.

“One of the major categories of junk fees are ones that companies charge right at the end of the purchasing process, after you’ve already spent the time comparing your options. The solution is what is called all-in pricing and that’s where companies fully disclose their fees, up front when you start shopping so you’re not surprised at the end, when you check out,” Biden said.

The ticketing industry has been under pressure to improve after Ticketmaster customers in November experienced outages and extremely long wait times as they sought to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour. The situation led to outrage from customers and investigations at the state level. The Senate also held a hearing in January about Live Nation and competition in the industry. 

The White House touted Thursday that other companies have taken steps to eliminate junk fees since September, including Airbnb, which in December introduced a tool to allow customers to see all fees before taxes.

Updated at 2:25 p.m.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  2. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  3. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  4. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  5. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  6. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  7. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  8. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  11. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  12. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  13. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  14. DeSantis responds to Newsom debate remarks: ‘Stop pussyfooting around’
  15. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  16. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  17. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  18. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video