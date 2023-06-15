trending:

Administration

Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation

by Brett Samuels - 06/15/23 3:06 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden is seen before giving remarks at a meeting to discus protecting consumers from junk fees in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

President Biden on Thursday chided a reporter who asked about allegations of corruption pushed by House Republicans, dismissing the claims as a “dumb question.”

“Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the big guy?” a New York Post reporter asked at the end of an event focused on addressing junk fees.

“Why’d you ask such a dumb question?” Biden replied.

The reporter was referencing an FBI record that has been pushed by House Republicans to allege the Biden family was part of a corruption scheme related to a Ukrainian oligarch. Multiple conservative outlets reported in recent days that the record includes notes that an oligarch involved in the alleged scheme referred to Biden as the “big guy” during a conversation.

But White House officials have repeatedly noted that Republican lawmakers have been unable to confirm or verify the corruption allegations against Biden, which the president himself has dismissed as “malarkey.”

“Every time a right wing talking point about this absurd allegation falls apart under even the slightest scrutiny, the far right moves the goal posts,” Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, tweeted Thursday.

“Informant? Disappeared! Audio tapes? Don’t exist! It wasn’t investigated? Actually Trump’s DOJ/FBI did! Now coercion! Crazy,” Sams tweeted.

