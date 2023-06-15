trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris to mark anniversary of abortion ruling with North Carolina speech

by Brett Samuels - 06/15/23 5:55 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/15/23 5:55 PM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Vice President Harris will mark one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with a trip to North Carolina to rally abortion advocates as the state prepares to enact its own ban on the procedure.

Harris will travel to Charlotte, a White House official said, to deliver what is being billed as a “major speech” focused on the Biden administration’s efforts to protect abortion access and Republican efforts to push “extreme legislation” that would severely curtail access.

The vice president is expected to reiterate the White House’s support for a federal law codifying Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman’s right to an abortion, the official said.

North Carolina is currently at the center to the ongoing state-level fight over abortion access. The state Legislature last month voted to override a veto from Gov. Roy Cooper (D) that would have stopped a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy from going into effect. With the override, the law will go into effect on July 1.

Harris will also mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling by sitting down for a televised roundtable discussion about the impact of the decision, hosted by MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the White House said.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority last June ruled 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade and its roughly 50-year precedent. In the months since, several Republican-led states have moved to pass tougher abortion laws that restrict access to the procedure and impose punishments on doctors and patients who have an abortion.

Harris has emerged as the White House’s leading voice on the issue, hosting advocates and reproductive health officials for meetings and connecting with state legislators who are pushing to maintain access to abortions.

Tags Roy Cooper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  2. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  3. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  4. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  5. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  6. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  7. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  8. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  9. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  10. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  11. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  12. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  13. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  14. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  15. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  16. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  17. DeSantis responds to Newsom debate remarks: ‘Stop pussyfooting around’
  18. Strawberry products sold in 32 states recalled over Hepatitis A risks
Load more

Video

See all Video