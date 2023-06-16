trending:

Administration

Biden rails against GOP for not acting on gun violence in speech to young activists

by Alex Gangitano - 06/16/23 4:08 PM ET
President Biden on Friday railed against Republicans in Congress for not acting on gun violence, while rallying young gun safety activists ahead of the 2024 election.

“Congress needs to act,” Biden said during remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in Connecticut. “Let me be clear about something: if this Congress refuses to act, we need a new Congress.”

Biden renewed his calls for Congress to ban AR-15s and high-capacity magazines, end immunity for gun manufacturers and pass universal background checks that require safe storage for firearms.

He noted that AR-15s are “not only a weapon of war, they’re the single biggest driver of profits for the gun industry. That’s why they’re selling them.”

The president also took a stab at Republicans over their rhetoric on crime, which was a major talking point in last year’s midterm elections and is expected to be in 2024, as well. Republicans have largely blamed Democratic policies for the uptick in crime in liberal cities, such as Chicago and San Francisco.

“For those who say they’re concerned about crime, you can’t deal with crime without dealing with gun violence,” Biden said.

His remarks were to a roomful of young activists at the summit, which was hosted by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and a coalition of gun violence prevention groups — including Everytown, Moms Demand Action and Giffords.

“I know many people here who have been impacted by gun violence, lost someone they love, fought so hard for so many years. A lot of you are tired. You’re tired, I get it,” Biden said, making a joke about his age. “Try being 110 and doing it again.”

“All kidding aside, a lot of people are frustrated,” he argued.

Biden referenced his age once again, which is a topic that is expected to follow him to Election Day as voters question whether he has the stamina to finish the job. He will be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Biden said. “I know I don’t look that old. I’m a little under 103.”

The event on Friday marked nearly one year since Biden signed the bipartisan gun safety bill into law. He acknowledged in his remarks that he doesn’t see that legislation as “enough,” also noting that gun violence prevention advocates don’t think it went far enough.

The legislation enhanced background checks for gun purchasers between the ages of 18 and 21, made obtaining firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense and clarified the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer.

It also allocated $750 million to help states administer red flag laws and aimed to close the so-called boyfriend loophole.

