trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls fixing I-95 most ‘important project to the country right now’

by Nick Robertson - 06/17/23 12:58 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/17/23 12:58 PM ET

President Biden visited the Interstate 95 construction site in Philadelphia Saturday, saying, “There’s no more important project to the country right now, as far as I’m concerned.”

Biden was joined by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and Sens. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) and Bob Casey (D-Penn.).

The section of bridge along one of the country’s busiest interstates collapsed in a truck fire earlier this month, complicating traffic and threatening supply chains along the eastern seaboard. 

Construction began this week on creating a new road surface by filling in what was an overpass with recycled glass landfill and paving a new road before building a parallel bridge. Biden called the construction plan an example of “innovation.”

“We will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks,” Shapiro said. “This is our championship.”

Fetterman compared the I-95 project to a bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh in January

“Guess what? That bridge was rebuilt in a year well in front of time” Fetterman said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site Tuesday, saying there is “no question” that the closed interstate will put “pressure” on supply chains. I-95 runs from Miami to the U.S.-Canada border in Maine and through most major cities on the East Coast.

“At the end of the day, there’s no substitute for I-95 being up and running in full working condition and that’s the goal that everybody’s moving towards here,” Buttigieg said.

About 160,000 vehicles cross the affected section of Interstate 95 every day, Buttigieg said.

Shapiro declared an emergency order due to the collapse and has already slated $7 million for the project. 

A gasoline truck tipped over underneath the overpass section of the bridge and caught fire in early June, causing the bridge to collapse. Immense heat weakened the structure. The truck’s driver died in the incident.

Tags Bob Casey i95 collapse infrastructure interstate 95 Joe Biden John Fetterman Josh Shapiro Pete Buttigieg Philadelphia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  3. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  4. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  5. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  9. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  10. No Labels pledges to end third-party push if Biden ‘way’ ahead of Trump in ...
  11. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  12. Trump fires back at Kelly after ‘scared s—less’ remarks
  13. Abbott signs bill to bar diversity, equity and inclusion offices from Texas ...
  14. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  15. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  16. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  17. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  18. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
Load more

Video

See all Video