Watch live: Biden holds first 2024 campaign rally
President Biden is holding the first campaign rally of his 2024 reelection bid in Philadelphia on Saturday. Biden, who is addressing union members at the event, will “lay out the core principles of his economic message,” according to his campaign.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Administration News
Latino
Administration
Campaign
Administration
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
House
Campaign
International