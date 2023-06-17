trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Watch live: Biden holds first 2024 campaign rally

by The Hill Staff - 06/17/23 1:59 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/17/23 1:59 PM ET

President Biden is holding the first campaign rally of his 2024 reelection bid in Philadelphia on Saturday. Biden, who is addressing union members at the event, will “lay out the core principles of his economic message,” according to his campaign.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  4. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  9. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  10. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  11. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  12. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  13. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  14. Biden warns union workers in first 2024 rally: GOP is ‘coming for your jobs’
  15. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
  16. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  17. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  18. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
Load more

Video

See all Video