trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden on Chinese spy balloon: ‘It was more embarrassing than it was intentional’

by Julia Shapero - 06/17/23 8:12 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/17/23 8:12 PM ET

President Biden said on Saturday that a Chinese spy balloon that spent a week hovering over the U.S. in early February was “more embarrassing” for Beijing “than it was intentional.”

“I don’t think the leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” the president told reporters before heading to Philadelphia. “It was, I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional.”

“And so, I’m hoping that, over the next several months, I’ll be meeting with [Chinese leader] Xi [Jinping] again and talking about legitimate differences we have but also how there’s areas we can get along,” he added.

Antony Blinken landed in China on Sunday, becoming the first secretary of state to visit the country in five years, according to The New York Times. He is set to meet with his counterpart, Qin Gang. 

His trip was initially planned for February but was postponed due to the spy balloon incident. The high-altitude balloon spent several days floating over the continental U.S., before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina by the military.

The decision to shoot down the balloon earned a sharp rebuke from Beijing, which vowed at the time to take “countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security.” 

Republican senators have also called on the Biden administration to produce a “public accounting” of his administration’s assessment of the Chinese spy balloon and expressed frustration with the administration’s alleged “failure to confront China’s brazen threats to America’s security and sovereignty.”   

Tags Antony Blinken Chinese spy balloon Joe Biden US-China relations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  4. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  5. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  6. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  7. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen denied bid for early release from probation
  8. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
  9. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  10. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  11. Pence vows to ‘clean house’ at Justice Department if elected, citing trust ...
  12. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  13. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  14. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  15. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  16. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  17. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  18. CIA admits to losing dozens of informants around the world: NYT
Load more

Video

See all Video