trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House: Biden, first lady support son Hunter after federal charges revealed

by Alex Gangitano - 06/20/23 10:47 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 06/20/23 10:47 AM ET

The White House issued a brief statement Tuesday expressing President Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s support for Hunter Biden, after he reached a plea deal with the Justice Department on federal tax and gun charges.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in an emailed statement.

The president’s son is set to plead guilty to tax crimes in a deal reached with federal prosecutors. Hunter Biden also reached a diversion agreement relating to unlawful possession of a weapon, according to court papers filed Tuesday. The plea deal, which must be accepted by a judge, would likely keep him out of jail.

The president has defended his son from allegations against him, and the first couple has emphasized in previous comments that they support him.

The White House has also sought to keep its distance from Hunter Biden’s ongoing legal case in an effort to avoid any implication that the president was pressuring the Justice Department; White House officials often refer questions about the case to Hunter Biden’s lawyer.

Upon taking office, the Biden administration allowed U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, to continue to oversee the case.

Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of willful failure to pay income tax. The third charge stems from possession of a firearm in 2018, a weapon prosecutors say Hunter Biden was in possession of while using crack cocaine. The president’s son is accused of denying drug use when applying in order to secure the gun.

Tags David Weiss Hunter Biden Ian Sams Jill Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  5. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  6. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  7. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  8. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  9. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  12. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  13. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  14. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  15. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  16. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
Load more

Video

See all Video