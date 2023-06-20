Biden, Harris to rally with advocates to mark anniversary of abortion ruling  

President Biden and Vice President Harris will participate in a campaign event on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The “political event with reproductive rights groups” will be in Washington the day before the actual anniversary, the White House announced on Tuesday. First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also participate.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and its roughly 50-year precedent in a 6-3 decision on June 24, 2022.

Harris will be in North Carolina to rally abortion advocates on Saturday as the state prepares to enact its own ban on abortions. She will also sit down for a televised roundtable discussion about the impact of the decision, hosted by MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Harris has been the White House’s leading voice on the issue and has traversed the country to meet with advocates about it.

The event on Friday aligns with the president stepping up his campaign events. He is in San Francisco for a three-day trip that includes fundraisers until Wednesday and within the last week also traveled to Connecticut and Philadelphia to boost his reelection bid.