trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls Chinese president a ‘dictator’

by Alex Gangitano - 06/20/23 9:45 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 06/20/23 9:45 PM ET
Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)

KENTFIELD, Calif. — President Biden on Tuesday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a dictator who got upset when the Chinese spy balloon was shot down in February because he didn’t know about it.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn’t know it was there. No, I’m serious. That was the great embarrassment for dictators,  when they didn’t know what happened,” Biden told a group of 130 donors at a fundraising event in Kentsfield, Calif.

“That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States and he didn’t know about it. When it got shot down, he was very embarrassed and he denied it was even there,” the president added.

He also told the attendees that they shouldn’t worry about China.

“By the way, I promise you, don’t worry about China. Worry about China but don’t worry about China. I really mean it. China has real economic difficulties,” Biden said.

Biden on Saturday said that the Chinese spy balloon situation was “more embarrassing” for Beijing than “than it was intentional.” The balloon spent several days floating over the U.S., before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing vowed at the time to take countermeasures.

Biden mentioned on Tuesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was just in China, saying he did a good job working on relations with the country. 

“We’re in a situation now where he wants to have a relationship again. Antony Blinken just went over there…did a good job and it’s going to take time,” he said.

Tags Antony Blinken Joe Biden Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  2. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  5. Boebert moves to force vote on impeaching Biden over handling of border
  6. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  7. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  8. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  9. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  10. Progressive ousts ‘pro-life’ Democrat Joe Morrissey in Virginia state ...
  11. Trump knocks DeSantis for disloyalty in Fox interview
  12. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  13. Pennsylvania governor announces I-95 will reopen this weekend 
  14. Revamped Schiff censure resolution to get vote on Wednesday
  15. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  16. NAACP, other groups rally with advocates for student debt relief ahead of ...
  17. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  18. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
Load more

Video

See all Video