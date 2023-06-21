White House to launch travel blitz with ‘major’ infrastructure announcement Monday

The White House next week will launch a travel blitz to promote the administration’s legislative accomplishments, with officials set to visit more than 20 states in a three-week span.

The effort will kickoff on Monday with what the White House is billing as a “major infrastructure funding announcement” from President Biden.

“During the tour, President Biden and leaders across the Administration will travel directly to communities benefitting from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” the White House said.

As part of the tour, which begins as lawmakers are out of town for the Fourth of July recess, officials will highlight key legislative accomplishments from Biden’s time in office, including the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Biden officials are expected to contrast those achievements and investments in the economy with House GOP efforts to repeal certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed Congress last August solely with Democratic votes.

As part of the travel blitz, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Hawaii, Vermont and New York to tout investments in wildfire resilience and offshore wind development.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will travel to Minnesota and Rhode Island to highlight investments in semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit Ohio, Michigan and New York to discuss efforts to lower drug costs.

And Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will head to Washington to highlight infrastructure investments.

The White House is launching the travel blitz in an effort to showcase to Americans legislative efforts aimed at improving their lives and boosting the economy, seeking to contrast it to what they characterize as chaos surrounding former President Trump and Republicans.

The Biden administration earlier this year conducted a similar travel blitz to highlight the president’s economic agenda.