Biden welcomes Modi in front of spirited members of Indian diaspora

President Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for his first official state visit to Washington, alongside a 7,000-strong crowd that included members from the Indian American community, diplomats and senior U.S. officials.

The rainy weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of members of the Indian diaspora gathered near the South Lawn, who arrived at the White House early Thursday morning greeting reporters with chants of “Modi, Modi.”

Minutes before Modi’s arrival at the White House, rows of soldiers, sailors, Marines and members of the Coast Guard filed in ahead of the stage in full dress uniform.

The White House pulled out all the stops for the Indian premier’s first State visit, with gathered guests singing along to the Indian and U.S. national anthems next to dual chats of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” — all hail mother India — and “USA, USA,” along with a traditional 21-gun salute.

Biden and Modi gave separate remarks lasting 10 minutes, with both speaking about their nations’ shared values, including the similarities in their constitutions which begin with the words “we the people.”

Biden welcomed Modi back to the White House, saying the U.S.-India relationship would be among the defining ones of the 21st century.

The crowd could be heard chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” at various intervals during Modi’s address. He called his visit to the White House a “huge honor.”

Speaking in Hindi and English and accompanied by a translator, Modi added that “this grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honor and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India.”

Shortly after the arrival ceremony, the leaders proceeded to the Oval Office for their bilateral meeting where the Indian prime minister did not respond to a question about the treatment of Muslims in India.

Modi’s government has been criticized both in India and abroad for the treatment of Muslims in the country and a weakening of press freedoms, and the visit has elicited some controversy with several lawmakers saying they will boycott the Indian leader’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Thousands gathered on the White House south lawn for the arrival ceremony, which included a performance by Penn University’s popular acapella group “Penn Masala,” with the crowd singing along to popular mash-ups of Bollywood and American pop music.

Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday and was greeted at the White House by the president and first lady. The president and prime minister held a private dinner that featured a musical tribute to the regions of India, and they ate “a few of the president’s favorite foods, including pasta and ice cream,” according to the White House.

The two leaders are set to participate in a press conference later on Thursday.

“I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership and build a future together worthy of both our peoples, one grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law,” the president said, noting that his first visit with Modi took place a decade ago when he was serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

“Over the past 10 years, those small steps have transformed into large progress,” Biden said.

On Thursday evening, the two will participate in a state dinner to celebrate the historic visit.

“In today’s rapidly changing global situation, all eyes are on the two largest democracies in the world: America and India,” Modi said.