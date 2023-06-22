Modi pushes back on human rights criticisms in rare press conference

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday brushed aside a question about human rights abuses and democratic backsliding in his country.

Modi took a question from a Wall Street Journal reporter during a joint appearance with President Biden during an official state visit at the White House, where he was asked about concerns that India is eroding certain democratic rights.

“I’m actually really surprised,” Modi said in response before launching into a full-throated assertion that India is still a strong democratic nation.

“Indeed, India is a democracy,” Modi said. “And as President Biden also mentioned, India and America, both countries, democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins. We live democracy.”

Modi, who rarely takes questions from the press, added there is “absolutely no space for discrimination,” pushing back on accusations that his administration has allowed violence toward Muslims to go unchecked.

U.S. lawmakers and human rights groups criticized Biden for rolling out the red carpet for Modi in the form of an official state visit, which is typically only reserved for the country’s closest allies, pointing to concern about human rights abuses under Modi’s administration.

Biden told reporters Thursday that he and Modi “had a good discussion about democratic values,” asserting that the two leaders have a direct and respectful relationship.

“There is an overwhelming respect for each other because we’re both democracies,” Biden said.

But India’s parliament earlier this year disqualified opposition leader Rahul Gandhi after he was found guilty of defamation for remarks he made against Modi’s surname. Members of that country’s Congress held protests over the lawmaker’s two-year jail sentence.

Modi and his political party, the Bhartiya Janata Party, have been criticized both in the South Asian nation and abroad for pushing India toward Hindu nationalism. The country has seen a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment since the Indian leader came to power including communal riots in northeast Delhi in 2020.

In February, Indian journalist Siddique Kappan, who is Muslim, was released from jail on bail after two years without a trial. Human rights groups allege his arrest was politically motivated.

Modi’s government has also enacted anti-Muslim laws via the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which critics say marginalizes Muslims in the country.

Modi’s comments also come as reports have emerged in the last month of ethnic violence in India’s northeast state of Manipur.

That’s one of several examples of the issues Modi faces as critics decry the treatment of minorities, the press and Muslims in the country.

Biden made no mention of the human rights issues facing India alongside the prime minister at the White House.

A group of more than 70 Democrats in Congress previously urged Biden in an open letter to raise concerns with Modi about India’s stance on human rights, press freedom and religious freedom but there was no sign on Thursday that came up in the president’s meeting with the prime minister.

The letter highlighted “independent, credible reports” on the South Asian country’s shrinking political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, as well as growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.

Sarakshi Rai contributed.

Updated at 2:43 p.m.