Biden, Zelensky discuss disorder in Russia

by Lauren Sforza - 06/25/23 5:29 PM ET
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the ongoing tensions in Russia on Sunday as well as the United State’s continued support for Ukraine.

Zelensky said in a statement on Twitter that the conversation he had with Biden was a “positive and inspiring” chat, adding that he thanked the president for the “unflagging” support of Ukraine. He added that they discussed the “further expansion of defense cooperation,” especially about long-range weapons.

“We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” Zelensky said in a statement on Twitter.

Zelensky said he thanked Biden for “the support of the fighter jet coalition,” noting that it’s essential to increase Ukraine’s capabilities to “protect” their skies.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief, launched an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defense minister on Friday, alleging that Sergei Shoigu ordered a strike on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine. The rebellion was short-lived, Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their advance on Moscow over the weekend and reportedly reached a deal with the Kremlin, agreeing to move to Belarus.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Zelensky discussed support as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia.

“They discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid,” the White House said in a statement. “The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia.”

