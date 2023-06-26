trending:

Harris makes surprise stop at Stonewall Inn: ‘We’re not going to be deterred’

by Brett Samuels - 06/26/23 6:00 PM ET
Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris arrives to the Capitol to cast a tie-breaking vote for Natasha Merle to be a United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Vice President Harris made a previously unannounced stop Monday at the Stonewall Inn to mark Pride and to underscore the need for continued vigilance in fighting for the LGBTQ community.

Harris, who was in New York City for a campaign fundraiser, made an additional stop at the historic gay bar and site of a 1969 uprising that marked a significant moment in the push for LGBTQ rights.

“We have to be vigilant. We understand that’s the nature of our fight for equality. And so we’re up for it and we are not going to be overwhelmed,” Harris told reporters during her stop.

“We’re not going to be silenced. We’re not going to be deterred. We are not going to tire,” she continued. “We’re not going to throw up our hands, we’re going to roll up our sleeves. That’s to me what Stonewall means — strength in numbers.”

While at the Stonewall Inn, Harris was joined by TV host Andy Cohen and greeted patrons who were inside.

The Stonewall Inn, located in Greenwich Village, was recognized in 2000 as a National Historic Landmark. Then-President Obama established the Stonewall National Monument in 2016, making it the first national monument in the U.S. dedicated to LGBTQ rights.

The White House earlier this month hosted a Pride celebration at the White House and announced measures aimed at protecting transgender youth and pushing back against book bans in places like Florida that officials argued disproportionately harm LGBTQ youth.

