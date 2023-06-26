trending:

Administration

Poll: Kamala Harris sets record low for vice president net favorability

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/26/23 9:26 PM ET
Nearly half of the respondents have a negative view of Vice President Harris, according to a new NBC News survey. 

The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of respondents have a negative opinion of Harris, while 32 percent of those surveyed have a positive opinion of the vice president. 

Harris received a net negative rating of -17, which is the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll. 

For example, In October 2019, 38 percent of respondents had a negative view of Harris’ predecessor, former Vice President Pence, while 34 percent of those surveyed had a positive view of the now Republican Presidential candidate, according to the poll. 

The poll comes as White House officials have been working with Harris to repair her image and bump up her polling numbers ahead of the 2024 election, according to Axios. 

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told the media outlet that he meets with Harris on a weekly basis to discuss ways to tout her policy ideas and leadership. 

Current chief of staff to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Shelia Nix is set to join President Biden’s reelection campaign team as the chief of staff to Harris. The vice president is expected to be a key player in the 2024 campaign trail. 

Biden announced in April that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 amid weeks of speculation. Biden has faced questions about his age and whether he is up for a full campaign season and a second term as president. 

The NBC News poll was conducted from June 16 to June 20 with a total of 1000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.

