trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says as Catholic he’s ‘not big on abortion’ but thinks Roe ‘got it right’

by Alex Gangitano - 06/27/23 8:33 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 06/27/23 8:33 PM ET
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending Mass, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden on Tuesday said that he is not big on abortion as a practicing Catholic but defended the reproductive rights that were previously granted under Roe v. Wade.

“I’m a practicing Catholic. I’m not big on abortion, but guess what? Roe vs. Wade got it right,” Biden said at a fundraiser with about 100 donors in Chevy Chase, Md.

He also criticized states that have passed laws restricting access to abortion. Over 20 states have passed such laws since the Supreme Court ending the roughly 50-year precedent set by Roe that guaranteed a right to an abortion.

Biden is the second Catholic president in U.S. history, following former President John F. Kennedy. On Saturday evenings, he is often found attending Catholic mass either in Wilmington, Del., or in Washington, D.C., and the White House has repeatedly said that his faith is very personal to him.

The president’s discomfort with abortion, which is fueled by his Catholicism and personal stance on the issue, was in the spotlight last year when Roe was overturned. But, he has taken steps unilaterally to protect access to the abortion pill and to increase access to contraception and family planning, among other moves.

The president also rarely uses the word abortion. At a similar fundraiser last week, he used the term “remedial operation” to defend the Department of Defense’s abortion policy that is the reason Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has held up military promotions.

“Because the military said if you’re in the military and you’re having a troubled pregnancy and you’re in a state where you’re not allowed to see the doctor performing any remedial operation on you, then you can get paid – you can have leave to go to where you can do that,” Biden said on June 19 in San Francisco. 

Since then, the president rallied reproductive rights advocates on Friday to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe, saying the decision dared women in the United States to be heard.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  2. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  3. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  4. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  5. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  6. What’s next for Wagner and Prigozhin as Putin rages over rebellion
  7. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  8. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  9. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  10. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  11. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  12. Audio recording marks latest blow to Trump in documents case
  13. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  14. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  15. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle
  16. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  17. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  18. Alabama governor calls special session to redraw congressional districts
Load more

Video

See all Video