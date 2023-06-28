Roughly 1 in 3 approve of Biden’s handling of economy amid ‘Bidenomics’ push: poll

Roughly 1 in 3 Americans approve of the way that President Biden has handled the economy in a new survey, which comes as the White House has gone all in on the term “Bidenomics.”

Among U.S. adults surveyed, 34 percent said they approve of the president’s handling of the economy, which is about the same as the responses in May, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Sixty percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the economy and 72 percent approve of Biden’s overall job performance, the poll found.

Seven in 10 adults polled said they think economic conditions in the U.S. are poor, which is a slight decrease from the 75 percent who said that last month.

Overall, the poll found that 41 percent of U.S. adults approve of Biden, which is in line with other recent polls that have shown the president struggling to reach much above a 40 percent approval rating.

Forty percent of those polled approved of Biden’s handling of foreign policy and 44 percent approve of his handling of health care issues.

The president is traveling to Chicago Wednesday to discuss “Bidenomics,” which the term his campaign is using for his economic agenda.

Biden has often said he is tired of trickle-down economics, which was part of former President Reagan’s “Reaganomics.”

But the president earlier Wednesday appeared to distance himself from the term “Bidenomics,” even though officials and aides have been pushing out the term all week through memos and comments during press briefings.

Biden said that an op-ed he authored in The Wall Street Journal represented a soft launch of “Bidenomics,” but also claimed that the press “branded it.”

“Let’s get it straight. The first time it was used was in The Wall Street Journal. OK? And I don’t go around beating my chest ‘Bidenomics’ so the press started calling it Bidenomics,” he said. “I like it; it’s fine.”

The poll included 1,220 U.S. adults and was conducted June 22-26. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.